DON'T NOD: DON'T NOD unveils a brand-new visual identity and website on its 14th anniversary

Paris, 31st May 2022 - DON'T NOD celebrates its 14th year of creating meaningful narrative games. Consistently evolving since its inception, the company has undergone a visual rebranding to better reflect what DON'T NOD is as a company today. In parallel, DON'T NOD has deployed a new website that offers attractive access to all the studio games and its partner studios.

Discover the new visual identity: https://youtu.be/F1_s94ud6Qg



NEW VISUAL IDENTITY

We are reintroducing the apostrophe and the space between the words to truly embrace the meaning of DON'T NOD[1]. DON'T NOD is two words to represent the tendency to be unafraid to break the mold as a company and in the games that we create, also illustrated by the shattered D, with the N appearing within it. This new logo links DON'T NOD's games - meaningful, powerful stories - with what the studio is as a company.



BRAND-NEW WEBSITE

To accompany this new visual identity, DON'T NOD launches a brand-new website to connect more to its community of players. They will be able to easily step into the universes of games developed by DON'T NOD and partner studios and discover exclusive content and the latest news. It is also a new space to access game pages on the download platforms for a simpler purchase path.

"I am very proud of the journey that DON'T NOD has been on over the past 14 years. The company has evolved in many ways. We have led the way in our industry by creating and publishing meaningful entertainment which empowers our players to inspire change. Through original and relatable stories, we have built a highly engaged community. This brand-new visual identity and website, which provides fluid access to all the game pages published by DON'T NOD, will enable us to accelerate our development and further strengthen our relationship with our audience" says Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD.

Check out our new website here: www.dont-nod.com

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

[1] The company name and Euronext Growth code remain unchanged: Don't Nod Entertainment. Only the business name (formerly DONTNOD) will change to DON'T NOD

