The UK has one of the most comprehensive and well-established welfare systems in the world. It is predominantly controlled by the social security system. Welfare benefits in the country are disbursed under various schemes, such as cash benefits, healthcare, education, housing, and personal social services. Cash benefits are classified into three subgroups: national insurance; means-tested; and non-contributory benefits.

Key Highlights

The HM Revenue Customs, Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and National Health Services (NHS) organizations are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to credited contribution

In the UK, employers provide voluntary retirement benefits to their employees through occupational pension schemes, master trust and automatic enrollment

Scope

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, grant-in-aid, social relief distress, compensation, leaves and holidays and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in the UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions

3. Country Statistics

4. Overview of Employee Benefits in the UK

5. Regulations

6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Long term care Benefits

Minimum Resources Benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits

