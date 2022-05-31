The "Employee Benefits in Denmark, 2022 Update Key Regulations, Statutory Public and Private Benefits, and Industry Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Denmark, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Denmark, detailed information about the private benefits in Denmark, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Denmark.

Denmark is one of the few countries in the world that adjusted well to the challenge of providing an established social security system and a flexible labor market for its citizens. It was one of the first countries to adopt a multi-pillar pension system, comprising a flat-rate residence-based national pension and private occupational pensions based on collective agreements.

The first pillar is the state and compulsory pillar, providing universal cover. It consists of two tiers the first is a residence-based Folkepension (national or social pension), while the second consists of fully funded supplementary schemes. The second pillar is a quasi-mandatory scheme, which includes privately managed fully funded occupational schemes, and the third pillar consists of voluntary, supplementary pension schemes, which are managed by banks or insurance companies Most branches of the Danish social security system are compulsory, except unemployment insurance, and are financed by taxation.

Key Highlights

The Skatteministeriet, Ministeriet for Sundhed og Forebyggelse, and Ministry of Employment, and Ministry of Social Affairs and Integration organizations are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to credited contribution

In Denmark, employers provide voluntary retirement benefits to their employees through pension funds, group insurance contracts, and bank schemes

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions

3. Country Statistics

4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Denmark

5. Regulations

6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation Insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Long-term care Benefits

Minimum Resources Benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits

