Travel Nevada Launches "Silver State Reset" Sweepstakes with Routes Highlighting Stress Relief

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / In celebration of the unofficial kick-off to summer, today marks Travel Nevada's launch of its "Silver State Reset" sweepstakes, offering two lucky travelers all-expenses-paid trips to Nevada to de-stress and find relief from burnout. The contest features two road trips with only-in-Nevada experiences that the state has identified as especially transformative and healing, like mineral-packed natural hot springs, the darkest and quietest skies for stargazing and one-of-a-kind dynamic rock formations.

Studies continue to demonstrate the positive benefits of travel on mental health and stress reduction, with outdoor experiences and unique/new experiences being especially impactful. As one of the largest land-mass states - with over 80 percent of the state being public land - Nevada has some of the least crowded and most untouched experiences for anyone looking for a reset. Travel Nevada has made planning a visit to these stress-relieving sites even easier by mapping them along two road trip routes:

Great Basin Highway: The Great Basin Highway trip is a transformative, "re-think your life" kind of experience. Travelers will witness existential, only-in-the-rural-West scenery along this route - ancient pine forests containing the oldest living trees (many that exceed 4,000 years), otherworldly red rock spires and some of the darkest skies in the Lower 48. The 3- to 5-day route includes: Darkest & Quietest Skies in Great Basin National Park - an International Dark Sky Park with nearly non-existent light pollution, where only the sounds of nature are heard. This is also one of the least visited national parks in the U.S., adding to its peaceful allure. Cathedral Gorge - once a body of water and now a beautiful gorge with dynamic rock formations created millions of years ago that are still ever-changing to this day. Ely - a perfect escape to disconnect from modern stressors with train, railway, art and historical experiences throughout. Lost City Museum & Moapa Valley - with a focus on reverence for the past, these locations are dedicated to Nevada's first permanent residents between AD 200 and AD 1200.

Lake Tahoe Loop: This 2- to 5-day road trip dubbed the Lake Tahoe Loop starts and ends in Reno and is a trip to experience an undiscovered side of Lake Tahoe, one of the clearest lakes in the world. Along the 145-mile journey, travelers can seek their own clarity by experiencing tangible natural wonders like lake's edge white sand beaches, vistas of majestic granite rock formations and a 160-year-old natural hot spring. Travelers along this route can expect transformative experiences throughout, but especially at these stops: Virginia City - even today, this destination taps into its Wild West Town roots, as the entire town is considered a National Historic Landmark. Lake Tahoe - one of the world's largest and clearest alpine lakes - where literal and mental clarity meet. Carson Valley - a variety of high-desert wildlife makes this wide-open terrain their home - from wild horses to eagles to bobcats. Carson City - culture, history and natural phenomena meet in this city, creating balance with natural hot springs, eclectic food, and the Historic District, home to the state capital and a walking tour celebrating legendary Nevadans.

This 2- to 5-day road trip dubbed the Lake Tahoe Loop starts and ends in Reno and is a trip to experience an undiscovered side of Lake Tahoe, one of the clearest lakes in the world. Along the 145-mile journey, travelers can seek their own clarity by experiencing tangible natural wonders like lake's edge white sand beaches, vistas of majestic granite rock formations and a 160-year-old natural hot spring. Travelers along this route can expect transformative experiences throughout, but especially at these stops:

To enter to win one of these trips, U.S. travelers can visit SilverStateReset.com and click the "Enter now" button. Entries will be accepted until July 30. Full terms and conditions can be found on the site.

Regardless of which Silver State Reset route travelers take, they can expect to leave Nevada with a renewed sense of reset. Road trippers are reminded to bring a charged phone to take photographic evidence of what they've seen and encountered - although a full-fledged social media disconnect may be in order to experience stress relief and mental clarity.

For more information on Silver State Reset routes or other road trips throughout Nevada, visit Travel Nevada's Road Trip page, where you can find 10 different detailed itineraries, maps and tips for getting on the road this summer!

EDITORS: for high-resolution images of the Silver State Reset routes, visit here.

Travel Nevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism) is part of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. It is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination. Operating within a performance-based budget structure, Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percentage of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.

