Companies partner to enhance customer's risk posture with actionable intelligence that unites security, privacy, and risk workflows

Swimlane, the leader in low-code security automation, today announced its partnership with NTT DATA, a global leader in IT services and cybersecurity, to reduce risk for shared customers via Swimlane's award-winning low-code automation platform. The partnership will help organizations in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region address compliance and regulatory requirements and tackle the challenges associated with managing big data. In addition to extending low-code security automation to its customers, NTT Data has also chosen Swimlane to scale its own security operations.

In a recent study, 55% of European enterprises reported struggling to recruit IT talent, citing a lack of advanced skills in job candidates. As the global cybersecurity talent shortage prevails, security administrators in the EMEA region are increasingly overburdened with manually performed repetitive and time-consuming tasks needed to track, mitigate and resolve security events across multiple security platforms.

Without automation, security teams cannot realistically analyze and adequately prioritize security alerts at the rate necessary to protect networks while also ensuring their organization remains compliant with regulatory standards across countries operated in. Now, joint customers can leverage the power of Swimlane's platform to respond quickly, innovatively, and effectively to today's complex challenges. They will gain visibility into the performance, capacity, and value of their security strategy with self-service dashboards, granular reporting, and extensive visualization capabilities.

"We are excited to expand our investment in the EMEA market by partnering with a true leader in the region that carries immense credibility in the security space," said Toby Van de Grift, Vice President of EMEA for Swimlane. "This partnership will enable enterprises across highly-targeted industries like financial services, critical infrastructure, healthcare and retail to harness their institutional knowledge to leverage security automation and build a system of record that transcends the entire security organization."

Together, Swimlane's low-code automation platform and NTT Data's deep industry expertise deliver an offering that enables continuous compliance and prevents data breaches while helping security teams more efficiently manage the growing volume of alerts and complexity of processes. NTT Data will also create its own unique applications of the Swimlane platform to deliver continued value to customers.

"The flexibility of the Swimlane platform makes it the ideal solution for both our company and our customers to harness the power of low-code security automation, allowing every team member to create response processes that align with unique business processes," said Patrick Schraut, SVP CyberSecurity at NTT DATA. "This partnership will allow our customers to receive more value from their existing technology investments while making it easier for them to utilize automation to alleviate the stress security teams face today."

NTT DATA joins partners like Elastic, Guidepoint, Optiv, and Pareto Cyber, in Swimlane's Medley Global Partner Program. Its addition reflects the program's continued global expansion to meet the growing need for low-code security automation in the EMEA region.

To learn more about the partnership, watch the NTT Data testimonial video or visit swimlane.com/ntt-data.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Supporting use cases beyond SOAR, Swimlane improves the ease with which security teams can overcome process and data fatigue, as well as chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane unlocks the potential of automation beyond the SOC by delivering a low-code platform that serves as the system-of-record for the entire security organization and enables anyone within the organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organization. For more information, visit swimlane.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA a part of NTT Group is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

