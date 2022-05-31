Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Vegano Foods Inc. (CSE: VAGN) (OTCQB: VAGNF) ("Vegano" or the "Company") provides their second bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ( "NP 12-203"). In the Company's initial default announcement of May 3, 2022 (the "Default Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the prescribed filing deadline.

As previously announced in the Company's press releases, the Company applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer from trading in the Company's securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities law. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's listed common shares.

The audit of the Annual Financial Statements is in progress and the Company continues to expect to file the Annual Filings on or before June 30, 2022.

The Company confirms that since the Default Notice: (i) there is no material change to the information set out in the Default Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company announces that the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings") will also be delayed beyond the prescribed filing deadline. The Interim Filings will be filed following the Company's filing of the Annual Filings.

The Company will continue to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above.

Vegano Foods Inc. is Canada's premier 100% plant-based meal box company that operates in Vancouver and is set to expand to Toronto, Montreal, and Los Angeles later this year. Founded in March of 2020, Vegano helps make healthy plant-based eating more accessible to Canadians, allowing them to take veganism beyond Meatless Mondays and Veganuary. Vegano uses high-quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers to ensure that its meal kits are delivered fresh to their members every week. With many chef-created recipes, Vegano's meals can be prepared in under 45 minutes, allowing people to spend less time on meal prep and more time on things they love. For more information, visit www.veganofoods.com.

