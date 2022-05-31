Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the company has won an International Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award for its partnership with Gift of Adoption to co-create the RAREis Adoption Fund. As part of the award, Horizon will be formally recognized in the next CSR World Leaders report, which will be published in November 2022.

Horizon partners with Gift of Adoption to support children with rare diseases who are adopted from orphanages around the world so they can thrive with their new families. The initial $150,000 in 2019, established the RAREis Adoption Fund, which has provided adoption assistance to unite more than 45 children living with rare disease with their new families in the United States. Thirty-five of the children were born and living outside the United States prior to being adopted. Resources provided by the Fund ensure the child comes home for the important first step to receiving much needed medical care and becoming part of the family. The adoptive family can then address critical needs such as diagnosis, specialized care and complex treatment, and the intensified biopsychosocial needs that accompany caring for a child with a rare disease.

"We are honored to win this award and be recognized as a 2022 CSR World Leader for our work with Gift of Adoption because it shows how the power of partnership and shared missions can transform lives," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Since our founding a little more than a decade ago, Horizon has sought out meaningful opportunities to foster relationships with communities and the direct beneficiaries of our support, which has led to life changing results."

The International CSR Excellence Awards recognize companies around the world that have demonstrated a commitment to corporate social responsibility, going beyond normal business practices to benefit others.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About RAREis

In February of 2017, Horizon launched the RAREis program aimed at elevating the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The program is anchored by an Instagram page and website that showcases photos and stories of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience. To learn more, visit the RAREis Instagram and Facebook page and visit the website at www.RAREisCommunity.com.

About the International CSR Excellence Awards

The International CSR Excellence Awards are owned and operated by The Green Organisation, an international, independent non-profit environmental group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world. These awards are presented to companies that have a heart: caring companies that use their privileged position to help their colleagues, communities, customers, the environment and the less fortunate.

