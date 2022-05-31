Anzeige
31.05.2022
31.05.2022
Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Speak at Stifel, Scotiabank & ROTH Conferences in June

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) will present at the following three investor conferences in June 2022:

  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7 at 9:10AM EDT at The InterContinental Boston Hotel
  • Scotiabank ESG Conference and Sustainability Summit happening June 14-15 virtually
  • ROTH London Conference happening June 21-23 at the InterContinental London Park Lane

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703371/Loop-Industries-to-Speak-at-Stifel-Scotiabank-ROTH-Conferences-in-June

