Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
0,0390,07731.05.
Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Announces Changes in Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) announces that effective May 31, 2022, Dan O'Brien and Doris Meyer have stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively.

The Board thanks Mr. O'Brien and Ms. Meyer for their contributions to the Company over their tenure.

The Board is conducting a search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Chris Zerga,
CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Chris Zerga, CEO & President
Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



