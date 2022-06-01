Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
WKN: A2QFZW ISIN: NO0010874597 Ticker-Symbol: K44 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
10:18 Uhr
0,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2022 | 08:05
65 Leser
Kalera S.A.: Publication of Information Document

OSLO, Norway, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached information document has been prepared by Kalera S.A. (the "Company"), solely for use in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo. The first day of trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is today, 1 June 2022.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS have acted as Euronext Growth Advisors to the Company. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS and Arendt & Medernach SA have acted as legal advisors to the Company in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo.

About Kalera

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US.

Eric Birge
ir@kalera.com
313-309-9500


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
