Eyenuk, Inc.: UK National Screening Committee Report Singles Out Eyenuk's EyeArt as the Only Diabetic Eye Screening AI Technology Ready for Live Clinical Implementation in the National Health Service

The comprehensive review of 10 AI algorithms' performance, reported in peer-reviewed publications, was conducted for the UK National Screening Committee (NSC), which provides advice about all aspects of population screening to the National Health Service (NHS) and the ministers of the four UK countries (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland).

The 169-page NSC report identified the EyeArt v2.1 algorithm for autonomous diabetic retinopathy screening as the only AI technology ready for live clinical implementation in the UK. Study authors concluded that "there is sufficient high-quality evidence from the EDESP (English Diabetic Eye Screening Program) that EyeArt v2.1 may be safe and cost-effective either using it for level 1 grading or as a filter prior to manual grading."

The EyeArt system is now being planned for live clinical use within the North East London NHS Diabetes Eye Screening Programme as part of a project led by the Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trustand supported jointly by the NHSX AI Lab and the UK Health Foundation. The funded program will implement the live clinical use of artificial intelligence and assess its effectiveness in addressing racial and ethical health inequalities, and its acceptability by healthcare providers and people with diabetes.

"We are gratified by the NSC's confirmation that the EyeArt system stands out from other solutions for its safety and cost-effectiveness and would like to thank our clinical collaborators within various diabetes eye screening programs (DESP) throughout the National Health Service," said Kaushal Solanki, PhD, founder and CEO of Eyenuk. "We look forward to working with the Moorfields Eye Hospital and the North East London NHS DESP to deploy the EyeArt system for live clinical use."

The UK has been leading the world in diabetic retinopathy screening, achieving patient uptake rates of over 80% (screening nearly 2.5 million diabetes patients annually). In most countries, fewer than half of diabetes patients receive annual eye screening. Thanks to the UK's comprehensive screening program, it is the only country where diabetic retinopathy is no longer the leading cause of blindness in the working-age adults.

About the EyeArt AI System

The EyeArtAI System provides fully autonomous diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening, including retinal imaging, DR detection based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting, in a single office visit during a diabetic patient's regular exam. Once the patient's fundus images have been captured and submitted to the EyeArt AI System, the DR detection results are available in a PDF report in less than 30 seconds.

The EyeArt AI System was developed with funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is validated by the U.K. National Health Service (NHS). In addition to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, the EyeArt AI System has CE marking as a class 2a medical device in the European Union and a Health Canada license. It is the most extensively validated AI technology for autonomous DR detection, tested on over 500,000 patients globally with 2 million images collected in clinical environments. It is designed to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) compliant. The EyeArt AI System is reimbursable by government and private payors in the U.S. under the newly created Category 1 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code 92229.

