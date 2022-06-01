Italy's energy agency has awarded 300 MW of solar capacity at 34 locations, but it only selected a 6 MW wind project in its latest auction. All developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 3.02% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.07)/kWh.The Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, allocated 3.06 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's latest renewable energy auction, for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The GSE awarded 300 MW of solar capacity across 34 locations, but only one 6 MW wind project was selected in the exercise. Twenty-seven ...

