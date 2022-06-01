Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, are pleased to announce that Nanocyn hospital grade disinfectant has been added to the list of COVID-19 disinfectants maintained by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's List N.

Nanocyn hospital-grade disinfectant was approved by the EPA for use as a disinfectant in April 2022 as the Company has previously announced. The addition to the COVID-19 disinfectant list represents an extension of this approval.

The EPA expects products on List N to kill all strains and variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions. Before products can legally make claims that they can kill a particular pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, the claim must be authorized by the EPA based on rigorous testing and strict review of the scientific data. The inclusion of Nanocyn on the EPA's List N represents a major achievement for Nanocyn and Microcyn Technology.

In addition, Nanocyn, also known as MicroSafe in Europe and West Asia, recently achieved European Standard (EN) 17272 for Airborne Room Disinfection. Achieving this EN Standard shows that Nanocyn/MicroSafe is capable of completely disinfecting a room contaminated with bacteria and viruses by fumigating the airspace when following the directions of use. This automated fumigation process of room disinfection enables healthcare and other facilities in Europe to more efficiently disinfect entire rooms and other surfaces.

"The MicroSafe Group is very pleased with Nanocyn being included on the EPA's List N for disinfectants to be used against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)," said Safwan Abdallah, COO of the MicroSafe Group. "Furthermore, Nanocyn's contact time is 30 seconds for viruses. This coupled with its extraordinarily low toxicity profile as categorized by the EPA (lowest Category IV per 40 CFR 156.62) makes Nanocyn an important tool for curbing the spread of infection."

"We are excited to see regulators in the U.S. and E.U. approve additional uses of Nanocyn and our Microcyn Technology," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "Our own MicrocynRX Skin Wound care family of products has been used successfully in many varied healthcare settings for years to eradicate bacteria, viruses and fungi. We are eager to expand the role Microcyn Technology plays in improving the health and safety of people around the world."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company has offices in Woodstock, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado, as well as manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

About MicroSafe Group

The MicroSafe Group has operations internationally with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors for Europe, West Asia and North Africa may contact Safwan Abdallah, COO of MicroSafe Group at info@microsafecare.com. For Australia please contact MicroSafe Australia's Managing Director Matt Seifert, at info@microsafe.com.au. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com and www.microsafe.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "expect," "promise," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

