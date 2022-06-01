RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Announces Key Promotions and New Hires

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce the appointments of Jordan Medley as Vice President of Global Product, Sophie Kleshchuk as Assistant Vice President of Global Operations, Ramon Torres as Senior Software Engineer, and Harry Tetteh as Research, Sales and Operations Associate.

C. Jordan Medley is a founding member of RYAH, since the inception of Potbotics Inc. in 2015, which RYAH Medtech Inc. merged with. Jordan was the human intelligence driving the patented artificial intelligence (AI) that underlies RYAH's big data ecosystem. He directed the majority of RYAH's IoT device hardware development and various medical device approval initiatives including Canada, New Zealand, and the EU (in progress). Jordan established successful manufacturing supply processes with key international partners, including UK clinical trial partner (LVL clinic) and French partner DelleD. Jordan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management at Ithaca College, New York, and resides in the greater New York metropolitan area. Jordan is passionate about health and fitness and has a well-deserved reputation as a cannabis expert.

Sophie (Sofiya) Kleshchuk has served as a key member of the RYAH team, instrumental to the company's growth and operational excellence, since joining in 2019. Sophie has made major contributions to business development, stakeholder relationship management, and administrative governance of the Group and its subsidiaries. Previously, Sophie served in various business development, marketing, public relations, media management, and software development roles. She earned a Master's degree in International Communication and Global Media from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine. In addition, Sophie was awarded a Certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of A Coruna, Spain. Sophie is also a former member of Ukrainian national swimming team and holds a national rank of Master of Sports.

Ramon Torres has been a major contributor to RYAH's technology development team for several years, and now joins as a regular employee. Ramon played a major role designing and building the back-end infrastructure that powers the data insights and analytics derived from RYAH's IoT-connected medically certified devices. With the expansion of his role, Ramon will continue to grow and enhance RYAH's data capture and AI capabilities to establish RYAH as the leading data pioneer in the industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Information Technology from University of Puerto Rico. Ramon is based in Silicon Valley, CA.

Harry Tetteh joins RYAH Group as Research, Sales and Operations Associate, in which he will help identify and develop opportunities to expand into new markets and bring RYAH's vision to life. Harry brings over a decade of experience in enterprise technology sales with Oracle, and globally award-winning experience as an expert in global multimedia collaboration, winning the ThinkQuest International Competition operated by the Oracle Education Foundation in 2008. Harry's academic background includes a Master's of Science degree in Instructional and Educational Technology awarded by the National University (California), and an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Harry works and lives with his family in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH's robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. Beyond specific medical uses, RYAH supports the use of a variety of nutraceuticals by users for wellness purposes, including personal enjoyment - i.e., recreational use. The collection and analyses of objective and subjective usage data, along with data derived through natural language processing of various scientific and other relevant literatures, will enable highly valuable insights for a wide variety of stakeholders, starting with the users themselves, and extending to clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, pharmaceutical producers, and more. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio and big data assets ready to be monetized.

