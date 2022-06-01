Public Sector Leaders Cecilia Muñoz and Michael Strautmanis Add Breadth to Board with Deep Experience in Driving Social Impact at Scale

Headspace Health, the provider of the world's most accessible, comprehensive digital mental health platform, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Cecilia Muñoz and Michael Strautmanis. These two leaders join the Headspace Health board replacing Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson who stepped down from the board in May 2022 to pursue a new endeavor. Muñoz is a national leader in public policy and public interest technology with over three decades of experience in the non-profit sector and eight years of service on former President Barack Obama's senior team. Strautmanis is a seasoned civic leader who has worked to increase access to economic opportunity, strengthen the judicial system, and champion equity and inclusion.

"Headspace Health is honored to welcome Cecilia Muñoz and Michael Strautmanis to the board of directors at such a critical moment of global need," said Russell Glass, CEO, Headspace Health. "We are thrilled that Headspace's founders Rich Pierson and Andy Puddicombe brought them to the board for appointment. Each brings tremendous passion for and experience in creating inclusive organizations and driving meaningful social impact, both of which will be instrumental as we continue to build an organization that reflects the diversity of the people we serve and the world in which we live."

In addition to her years of public policy and civil service experience, Muñoz is also the author of the award-winning book, "More Than Ready: Be Strong and Be You...and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise," which shares insights from her career as well as the careers of other notable women of color. She spent two decades at the National Council of La Raza (now UnidosUS), the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, where she won a MacArthur Fellowship for her work on immigration and civil rights. The first Latino to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, Muñoz currently serves as a Senior Advisor at New America in Washington, D.C., and on the boards of several foundations and nonprofit organizations.

"I am honored and excited to join the board of a company that is having a transformative impact on the mental health of diverse populations," said Muñoz. "Headspace Health is putting powerful tools in the hands of millions of people at a moment when we greatly need them."

Strautmanis has spent his career at the intersection of public policy and civic engagement, working as a legislative aide on Capitol Hill for then-Senator Obama, and going on to serve on President Obama's political campaigns and at the White House, where he was appointed Chief of Staff to Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Today, Strautmanis serves as Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation, overseeing public affairs and community engagement while supporting the Foundation's mission-related work to support boys and young men of color through its My Brother's Keeper Alliance. Strautmanis is also a member of the board of directors of Everside Health, a company that provides direct primary care and virtual care to its members, and is on the governing board of the Illinois Finance Authority, as well as several nonprofit organizations, including the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.

"Getting people access to the mental health support they need has never been more important," said Strautmanis. "It will allow more people to live better lives, which in turn strengthens communities and deepens civic engagement. It's an honor to join the board and support Headspace Health's global mission."

