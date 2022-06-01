Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Novel Education Group is announcing its 2022 summer enrichment programs, making education more accessible throughout the summer months. As the academic year finishes, the post-pandemic holidays offer not just the chance for a much-needed getaway break, but an opportunity for those who feel they may have fallen behind or simply want to get ahead. The Novel Education Group has crafted a specific offering to help students from grades K-12 to do just that as the team opens up its summer enrichment programs.

Summer enrichment programs have increased across the country because research has demonstrated that high-ability students develop higher expectations, feel better about themselves, and engage in higher-level dialogue when working with students of similar abilities. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the field's growth exponentially, picking up the slack of schools that have become embroiled in the challenges of successive lockdown measures introduced over the past two years.

Novel Education has focused on providing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for talented students, identifying those students who have such needs, and then providing additional educational opportunities that ensure that such students are challenged and that their passions and love for learning are kept alive. The Novel Education Group provides specialized enrichment programs over a 4-12 week period tailored to fit a student's specific goals.

The group uses a variety of teaching styles that have quickly gained the attention of high-profile clients, with alumni including many actors, influencers, business leaders, tech moguls, artists, and athletes.

Tiffany Sorya, CEO of The Novel Education Group, said, "Despite the pandemic, the educational world is more competitive than ever and students are looking for new ways to gain an edge over their peers."

Recently expanding into the Middle East with many more students hailing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the group is looking to make a qualitative impact on the ways to educate, offering its services as one of the first of its kind across the digital sphere on an international scale.

