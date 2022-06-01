High-power solar panels with outputs above 500 W accounted for more than 60% of all PV module imports to Brazil by volume in the January-March period.From pv magazine LatAm Brazilian solar developers imported 5.27 GW of solar modules in the first quarter of the year, up 128.1% from the same period in 2021, when 2.32 GW were imported, according to data collected by the consulting firm Greener. The quarterly figure already exceeds the 4.88 GW of modules imported during the entire second half of 2021. High-power solar panels with outputs above 500 W accounted for more than 60% of all PV module imports ...

