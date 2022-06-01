Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Announces Additional Order From California Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that further to the New Release dated May 11, 2022, Win-River Casino has ordered an additional Jackpot Blitz ETG. A total of 3 (three) tables have been ordered for installation, subject to regulatory approval.

Located in Redding, California, Win-River is a resort property including a hotel, RV park and casino. The property consists of two restaurants, a lounge, a 1,000-seat entertainment venue and 87,000 square feet of casino floor space, offering several table games, slots, bingo and poker.

Jackpot Digital President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states, "Win-River Resort and Casino is a perfect fit for Jackpot Blitz tables. Many of our casino clients are cultivating a resort experience by offering a wide array of gaming options, including poker, for the enjoyment of their guests. With difficulties in finding or retaining experienced dealers, casinos are choosing Jackpot Blitz ETG to entertain guests with an exciting poker experience that brings more action. More and more casinos and card players recognize the benefits of Jackpot Blitz, and we are very excited to grow our partnership with Win-River."

Win-River Resort & Casino's Director of Table Games, Brandon Hayward, comments, "We are excited for the opportunity and flexibility that Jackpot Blitz brings to the table. We are most excited that we have the opportunity to play a part in the evolution of poker!"

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

