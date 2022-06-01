Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

Presentation on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:30 AM PT - Track #2

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company") is pleased to announce that our CEO, Gary Campbell will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:30 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and look forward to hosting the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. I can not wait to welcome Gary to the Invitational, and as a Silver sponsor, welcome the company to showcase it's novel technology," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 10:30 AM PT - Track #1

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

"We are pleased to present in person at the LD Micro Invitational and excited to share Cytta's progress and upcoming plans to our expanding investor community," said Gary Campbell, Cytta's Chairman and CEO of Cytta. "We expect that the conference will serve as an amazing opportunity to connect with industry professionals and investors with whom we can showcase our paradigm shifting technology and share Cytta's recent developments and success."

LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers at Dean@ldmicro.com .

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates in real-time any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers realtime compression of video streams for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments, where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our realtime video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video, in bandwidth constrained environments, while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating 'Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

For further information:

Cytta Corp

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703456/Cytta-Corp-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Invitational