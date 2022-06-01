SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies: Sky Technologies Initiates Orders for Hundreds of Thousands of its Generation-1 Safe Smart Plug & Play Products in Preparation for a 2022 Commercial Launch

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" "Sky" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that the Company has placed initial production orders for hundreds of thousands of Sky safe smart home products - positioning the Company for its initial commercialization planned for the second half of 2022.

Sky Technologies is in the process of initiating orders through General Electric (GE) approved factories for the production of its safe smart connected SkyPlug products. The Company remains on-track for pre-sales to begin in the second half of 2022.

"We are proceeding with our commercialization plan and are initiating orders to produce hundreds of thousands of our advanced smart plug & play products through our GE approved manufacturing partners," said John Campi, CEO of Sky Technologies. "As we completed our IPO in mid-February, we have sufficient cash and are eager to start our pre-sales and PR campaign in the second half of this year, with validation by various industry leaders who clearly see the potential that our safe smart SkyPlug brings to countless industries."

Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of Sky Technologies, added: "Our upcoming public relations campaign to highlight the life-saving aspects, home safety benefits, cost savings, time savings and smart features of our products will reinforce our message to support our online, retail, wholesale, and OEM product launches. We are excited to create a new global electrical safety standard, creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

