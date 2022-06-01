Anzeige
WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:20 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,080
+3,20 %
ACCESSWIRE
01.06.2022
66 Leser
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 8th, 2022

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be attending the LD Micro Invitational XII from June 7-9, 2022.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Group at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703398/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Invitational-XII-on-June-8th-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
