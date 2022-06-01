Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nilar International AB (271/22)

With effect from June 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Nilar International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 13, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NILAR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018014029 Order book ID: 258747 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Nilar International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NILAR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018014037 Order book ID: 258785 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB