Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: A3CNUE ISIN: SE0015950001 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
16:15 Uhr
0,266 Euro
-0,025
-8,61 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nilar International AB (271/22)

With effect from June 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Nilar International
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 13, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NILAR TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018014029              
Order book ID:  258747                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Nilar
International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NILAR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018014037              
Order book ID:  258785                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
