New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Aegis Capital Corp., announced today that it will be sponsoring at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 8th, 2022.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. We are glad that we have Aegis back as a platinum sponsor. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

Founded in 1984, Aegis Capital Corp. is a full service retail and institutional broker-dealer located in New York City. Our management is committed to providing the highest level of service to our client.

Aegis Capital Corp. is a full-service retail and institutional broker-dealer providing investment banking, research, and private equity services across 28 national offices. Since its founding in 1984, Aegis has processed over $50 billion in capital market transactions and currently manages more than $9 billion of assets and has over 350 registered representatives. With its dedicated team, Aegis helps clients identify and pursue their financial goals through its hands-on approach to finding innovative solutions that preserve wealth and maximize growth.

Media Contact

Robert A. Perlman, CFA

Executive Vice President

Investment Banking | Aegis Capital Corp

1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10105

Mobile: +1-929-319-6556

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126136