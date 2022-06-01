Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
WKN: A1W8LN ISIN: SE0005505898 Ticker-Symbol: P0H 
Tradegate
01.06.22
16:53 Uhr
0,034 Euro
-0,012
-25,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYFC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYFC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0320,03417:27
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 17:17
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for myFC Holding AB (publ) is updated (273/22)

On May 24, 2022, the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

Today, June 1, 2022, K Öhlin Holding AB disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders of the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (MYFC, ISIN code
SE0005505898, order book ID 101187). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
