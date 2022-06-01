Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), announced today that the company has learned that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has brought a civil action against Martin Sumichrast, relating to a private company previously managed by Mr. Sumichrast, which was dissolved in early 2020. The company notes that the complaint does not allege any wrongdoing by cbdMD, Inc. However, the complaint states that Mr. Sumichrast engaged in a series of transactions with entities in which he personally had a conflict of interest, including the company during 2017 and 2018. The SEC seeks injunctive and equitable relief, including an officer-and-director bar against Mr. Sumichrast. Mr. Sumichrast serves as the company's chairman and chief executive officer. The company's board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the SEC action to evaluate the consequences on the company, if any, and, together with counsel, promptly recommend an appropriate course of action to the board. The special committee will also endeavor to monitor the action. Mr. Sumichrast has agreed to cooperate fully with the special committee while focusing on executing cbdMD's commitment to remaining one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies.

