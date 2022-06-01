Shipbuilder Hermann Barthel has developed the world's first push boat to combine battery-electric propulsion with hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Iberdrola and Fertiberia, meanwhile, have commissioned Europe's largest green hydrogen production plant.Hermann Barthel has unveiled Elektra, the world's first towboat to feature hydrogen power and fuel cell technology. It built the push boat at a shipyard in Derben, Germany, over a period of almost two years. "The entire project is a blueprint for climate and environmentally friendly inland navigation and a true pioneering achievement, not only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...