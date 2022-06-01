WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. - Conversion of Debt Notification

Wikisoft Corp. (WSFT) today announced the conversion of $300,041 of debt in return for 51% interest in Etheralabs LLC.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / On May 25, 2022, Wikisoftentered into an Debt Conversion Agreement with the prior Officer and Director of Wikisoft, Rasmus Refer. According to the Agreement, Wikisoft transferred 51% interest in Etheralabs LLC to Mr. Refer and in exchange, Mr. Refer agreed to cancel$300,041 in outstanding loans (including interest) owed by Wikisoft.

Following this important strategic move, Wikisoft expect to imminently announce new opportunities that will lead to increased growth for the company and added Shareholder value.

