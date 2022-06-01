PatientMetRx, the only data insight service which captures how patients are responding to and experiencing their medicines, has introduced a new feature enabling healthcare marketeers to gain access to specific and accurate patient insights by medicine from publicly sourced posts.

Until now, healthcare brands and their creative agencies have relied upon manually extracting insights from patient reports on specific medicines a process which is time-consuming and costly.

However, using AI-based technology, the Patient Opinion Mapcan now provide PatientMetRx users with fast, accurate and actionable insights about a patient's experience with a branded medicine. These insights are aimed at giving advertising agencies a competitive edge when it comes to audience insights for winning and retaining healthcare clients.

The Patient Opinion Map works by aggregating patient opinions on individual medicines from socially sourced posts. The PatientMetRx platform displays these opinions on a dashboard in the form of a 'node' (network/data cluster) diagram that can be filtered by sentiment (positive or negative).

Opinions comprise a target (the medicine brand name) and an assessment (the adjective or word mentioned in relation to the target). For example, "Paracetamol seems to be helping pretty well so far but it's fairly new for me" would sit within an assessment of "Helping". The Patient Opinion Map displays the number of times this assessment appears within the given time period. The number of opinions displayed depend on numerous factors including environmental influence, persona, regulatory status, therapy area, type of medicines and seasonal fluctuations.

Users can select an opinion group in PatientMetRx to view all patient posts that mention this adjective or word and can also view entire social posts containing those opinions.

Nicola Johnson, Head of Commercial for Talking Medicines, said:

"From our many conversations with advertising agencies, we know that extracting meaningful patient insights to aid the creative process can be painfully time-consuming and unreliable. Our Patient Opinion Map is a direct response to that challenge. We're confident that this new feature can drive efficiency of both time and money, helping ad agencies identify crucial creative nuggets for their campaigns, while also helping account management teams deliver more efficient tracking of patient experience for their clients."

About Talking Medicines

Talking Medicines is the world's first patient intelligence company which meets the needs of pharmaceutical marketing and is fully compliant with data standards. Its PatientMetRx data platform uses AI to solve the need for advertising agencies and pharmaceutical marketing teams to understand real world patient experience at a medicine level. Led by CEO and entrepreneur Jo Halliday, alongside Dr Elizabeth Fairley and Dr Scott Crae, Talking Medicines was founded upon the principle of being a 'data for good' business with the social mission of delivering better health outcomes for patients. Accolades include Rising Stars 2.0 and Tech Nation's Applied AI 2.0 Growth Programme designed to champion 'the UK's most exceptional deep tech scaleups'.

For more information on Talking Medicines, visit www.talkingmedicines.com

For more information on PatientMetRx, visit www.patientmetrx.com

Patient Opinion Map Positive Examples:

Target Paracetamol

Assessment Worked well

Sentence Hi I've used Paracetamol for a few years now and it has worked well for controlling my pain with no side effects.

Target Paracetamol

Assessment Helping

Sentence Paracetamol seems to be helping pretty well so far but it's fairly new for me.

Patient Opinion Map Negative Examples:

Target Paracetamol

Assessment work

Sentence The Paracetamol did not work after 4 months so my rheumatologist added codeine which again worked almost immediately for a bit but pain increasing again.

Target Paracetamol

Assessment Confident

Sentence I'm not super confident that the Paracetamol is going to work.

