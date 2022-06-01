Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies and operator of three of the leading CBD brands - its flagship brand cbdMD, its animal health brand Paw CBD and its beauty and skincare brand cbdMD Botanicals - will be in attendance at the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Legislative Conference in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia as presented by the West Virginia Wholesalers Association (WVWA). cbdMD will be represented by Kit Dietz (Keynote Presentation), Lance Blundell (Leading Panelist) and Dr. Sibyl Swift (Leading Panelist).

The conference is set to run on June 1 and June 2, featuring panel discussions on the current state of affairs for hemp-derived products. The main focus of these panel discussions will be new product innovations and changes to the 2023 Farm Bill. Innovations include Delta 9 THC and its recent rise in popularity, while panelists will also explore how any changes to the Farm Bill will affect how hemp products are sold in stores.

Kit Dietz currently serves as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO & Board of Directors with an exclusive focus on improving convenience store supply chain while continuing to push into all major food, drug and mass merchandise ("FDM") retailers in the U.S. Before launching Dietz Consulting, LLC in early 2003, Dietz served as an independent outside Director of Lorillard, Inc. for seven years. He brings a deep understanding of supply chain and margin costs while enhancing performance profitability by leveraging collaborative opportunities.

Lance Blundell and Dr. Sibyl Swift will represent cbdMD in the panel discussions. As the General Counsel for cbdMD, Blundell brings expertise in hemp-derived product regulation and legality. Dr. Swift, former Senior VP for Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at the Natural Products Association (NPA) and Associate Director for Research & Strategy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), currently acts as the Vice President for Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at cbdMD, Inc. Dr. Swift oversees the Company's GMP compliance internal product quality and safety initiatives and directs scientific work performed in support of worldwide regulatory submissions and claims substantiation.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as our Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, sleep aids and drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

