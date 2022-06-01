Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) (the "Company") a purpose driven low sugar gummy company, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under its new name "The Gummy Project Inc." with stock symbol "GUMY" at the opening of the market on June 2, 2022.

Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain "POTVF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain "0OS".

The new CUSIP/ ISIN numbers are 40281F102 and CA4028F1027, respectively. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The Company recently announced it has completed a change of business (the "COB") from an issuer operating in the cannabis sector to an issuer focused on the branded gummy and wellness space. For more information on the Company and the COB, readers are directed to the Company's Listing Statement filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's profile and on the CSE website.

ABOUT THE GUMMY PROJECT

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

