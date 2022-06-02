Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer Group sells Fransad Gestion SA in a management buyout



02.06.2022 / 07:00



Julius Baer has decided to sell Geneva-based Fransad Gestion SA (Fransad) to the management team of the independent wealth manager, who seized this opportunity to pursue its own growth strategy. Julius Baer, the leading Swiss wealth management group, and Fransad, a major Swiss independent wealth manager, will continue to work closely together. Zurich / Geneva, 2 June 2022 - Julius Baer Group and Fransad jointly announce the sale of Fransad by Julius Baer to the management of the independent wealth manager and an industrial partner. The transaction, which was executed on 1 June 2022, follows the decision of Julius Baer to reduce the complexity of its portfolio of companies and allows Fransad to strengthen its positioning as a major Swiss independent wealth manager under the ownership of the existing management team. While, as a result of the transaction, Fransad will no longer belong to the Julius Baer Group, both parties will maintain a partnership going beyond traditional custodian services. Founded in 2010 in Geneva, the independent wealth manager Fransad manages around CHF 1.5 billion of assets. Thanks to its structure and agility, Fransad is positioned as a major Swiss independent wealth manager. The company has partnership agreements with several leading Swiss and international custodian banks and offers wealth management solutions tailored to the needs of high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. It employs around twenty people, including ten relationship managers. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 457 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

