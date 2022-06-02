Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules, BIOCERA-VET Smartgraft and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use in Belgium, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland

Commercial launch of the BIOCERA-VET line also in Spain

Brand-new webshop now operational

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the commercial launch of its new line of bone substitutes added over the past few months. BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules, BIOCERA-VET Smartgraft and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use will be available for orthopedics surgeons in Belgium, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland; as well as in Spain.

By bringing this product line on the market, TheraVet now offers unique, innovative and exclusive bone substitutes to the veterinary surgeons. BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery and Osteosarcoma Ready-to-Use and BIOCERA-VET Smartgraft are the first of their kind in veterinary medicine: they provide novel, efficient and time-saving ways of bone grafting and offer cost-effective alternatives to allograft and to autograft, the standard surgical procedure.

Distribution will be ensured by wholesalers and distributors in Belgium (Covetrus), France (Centravet), United-Kingdom Ireland (Veterinary Instrumentation) and in Spain1 (Nuzoa) as well as through our brand new webshop www.bioceravet.com.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, comments: "We are very happy to announce the launch of these products only few months after adding them to our partofolio, showing the important efforts of the teams to reach this objective. TheraVet has now the most comprehensive and unique line of bone substitutes on the veterinary market".

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet websiteor follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 As from September 2022 based on the recently signed distribution agreement

