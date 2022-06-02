Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations
About Richemont
Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with
Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.
Enquiries
Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
|Chemin de la Chênaie 50
|1293 Bellevue
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41227213506
|E-mail:
|pressoffice@cfrinfo.net
|Internet:
|http://www.richemont.com
|ISIN:
|CH0210483332
|Valor:
|21048333
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1366717
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1366717 02-Jun-2022 CET/CEST