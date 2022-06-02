Nasdaq Welcomes BluOr Bank Bonds to the Baltic Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 2, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by BluOr Bank AS, a privately owned commercial bank of Latvia, have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of today, June 2. The size of BluOr Bank bond issue is EUR 4.855 million. It is the first tranche of the bond offering programme. The nominal value is 1 000 EUR per bond, annual coupon rate of 7% per annum and maturity of 7 years. "We congratulate BluOr Bank with listing on the exchange. We hope that this is the beginning of new financing and business opportunities for the bank," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "The listing of BluOr Bank bonds on the stock exchange attests to the Bank's stability, growth and successful implementation of its strategic goals, as evidenced also by the high trust of investors. As of this year, BluOr Bank has been included among the five systemically important financial institutions. This means that with its purposeful work and investments in the Latvian financial market, the Bank has achieved a significant level in its growth. In addition, attracting financial resources is one of the prerequisites for the Bank's further growth, which in turn makes it possible to provide financial support on the best possible terms to companies whose business development is an essential driving force of the entire economy," said Dmitry Latishev, the CEO of BluOr Bank. BluOr Bank AS is a privately owned commercial bank of Latvia. The Bank was established in 2001. BluOr Bank AS provides a full range of banking services: daily banking services for corporate and individuals, loans to small and medium-sized companies, asset management and brokerage services. According to the Bank's strategy, the main business segment is corporate banking with a focus on small and medium-sized companies and corporate lending. Additional information: bluorbank.lv Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media contact: Ieva Unda ieva.unda@nasdaq.com +371 67 212 431 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The information provided here contains forward-looking statements that involve a range of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq warns that any forward-looking information does not guarantee that such performance will be achieved in the future, and actual results may be affected by circumstances beyond Nasdaq's control. Nasdaq has no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements presented herein.