Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric ranks 2nd in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022

Climbs 2021 ranking, up two from 4 th place

place Three consecutive years Schneider Electric has placed in the top five

Rueil-Malmaison.

This is the third time Schneider Electric has placed in the top five and the seventh consecutive year it has ranked on the list. This demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment and investment to strengthen its supply chain strategy.





Schneider Electric's Hyderabad, India factory, recognized by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced Lighthouse in 2022





This recognition comes in a year of prolonged supply chain disruption. Companies around the world and across industries continue to be challenged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing constrained labor availability, global shortages of raw materials and electronics, and transportation issues. It has become even more critical for corporates to rethink, reprioritize, and reinforce the robustness of their supplier network and increase local capacity.

The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022 identifies, celebrates, and profiles companies demonstrating excellence in supply chain management amid global supply chain disruption. The list is decided based on three aspects:

Financial metrics including return on physical assets and revenue growth

Corporate social responsibility including ESG measures

Community opinion including Gartner experts and industry peers.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Gartner and our peers," said Mourad Tamoud, Schneider Electric's Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain. "We continue to invest in improving our supply chain because we have an unwavering commitment to our customers and sustainability. We think this recognition is further proof we are on the right path - that investing in people and fourth industrial revolution technologies has concrete benefits for resilience, agility, efficiency, and sustainability."

Earlier this year, Schneider was recognized by Gartner in the Power of the Profession Supply Chain Awards . for its Adaptive Machine Learning Driver 'Self-Healing' Supply Chain in the Process or Technology Innovation of the Year category. The Schneider platform optimizes performance-related parameters such as safety stock quantity, minimum order quantities, and lead times on a real-time basis through machine learning. This has resulted in savings of more than €100 million.

Sustainability is at the core of Schneider's purpose and mission, and the first pillar in its supply chain strategy, STRIVE. More than 1,000 suppliers, which represent 70% of Schneider's carbon emissions, have committed to the initiative to half their operations' CO2 emissions by 2025. The Project is part of Schneider's 2021-2025 sustainability goals, and is a concrete step towards limiting the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5°C or less by 2050, as targeted by the Paris Agreement .

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric's Le Vaudreuil factory in France was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse, one of only six globally, and two for the company with the other being Lexington, Kentucky. Its Hyderabad factory in India was also recognized as an Advanced Lighthouse, bringing the company's total count to five.

To learn more, visit www.se.com

