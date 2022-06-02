RIDDLE&CODE is partnering with Influx Technology LTD to develop the next generation of its Drive&Stake stack. This collaboration focuses on the further evolution of Drive&Stake hardware to transform vehicles into autonomous agents in a new era of mobility.

RIDDLE&CODE and Influx Technology are working together to build a powerful and flexible toolchain for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) developers in the automotive ACES (Automated, Connected, Electric and Shared) space to prototype peer-to-peer (P2P) blockchain-based solutions.

With three decades of experience and expertise in developing business-to-business (B2B) automotive embedded systems and deep in-vehicle communication protocol, Influx Technology will help RIDDLE&CODE create the next generation of Drive&Stake hardware.

"The goal is to manufacture a toolchain that reduces complexity and simplifies experimentation, enabling a more significant focus on value-added business models whilst ensuring vehicle safety and security," says Steve Ratheram, Senior R&D Engineer Automotive Embedded at RIDDLE&CODE.

"Bringing together the automotive industry experience of Influx and the industrial Web3.0 vision of RIDDLE&CODE," says Minh Cao, Director of Mobility at RIDDLE&CODE, "the consortium engineers industry-grade hardware connected to a banking grade distributed ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure that finally transforms any vehicle into an autonomous economic agent and its drivers into data entrepreneurs."

About the Drive&Stake Consortium

The Drive&Stake consortium continues to realise its goal of creating decentralised and secure technologies, focusing on blockchain and cryptography. The D&S stack comprises reference hardware that connects vehicle embedded systems data to a secure exchange-to-exchange (E2E) data token management system.

In addition to the new hardware, the Drive&Stake Consortium will lead to the following:

The development of new data economies and vehicle lifecycle revenue streams

The creation of secure provenance of trustful data

The development of collaborative and decentralised data-driven business models

The sharing of data and relevant information between competitors without revealing industry secrets

Benefit from the network growth through a token-economical business model that governs and grows the network using incentives

Gain access to the required backend technology stack to enable the rollout of all business processes on the platform in a regulatory compliant way

About RIDDLE&CODE

RIDDLE&CODE is Europe's leading company for blockchain interface solutions. The company develops hardware and software stacks that combine the security of smart cards with blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together with its tier-one clients and partners, which include Daimler Mobility, BMW, Wien Energie and leading Dutch crypto exchange LiteBit, RIDDLE&CODE brings new business models to the fintech, energy, mobility and materials industries.

More information: www.riddleandcode.com

About Influx Technology

INFLUX TECHNOLOGY is the leading global name in vehicle CAN bus data logging providing innovative engineering solutions. Our global teams are dedicated to designing modular and flexible solutions that are intuitive to use, manufactured to a high standard with quality post-sale support.

More information: www.influxtechnology.com

Nataša Gudelj

natasa.gudelj@riddleandcode.com