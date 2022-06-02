Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2022 | 12:05
Economic & Statistical Research: Total Equity Trading First North May 2022

First North total equity trading report shows the monthly trading development
for First North containing: 

Turnover
Total value of the month
Accumulated value YTD
Average Daily Turnover
Value
Number of shares
Number of trades
Turnover velocity %
Market value
Number of listed companies
Trading days
Index development
Graphs on turnover and index trends

For more information, comments or questions please contact
Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072775
