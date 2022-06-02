The "Commercial Drone Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial drone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024

The future of the commercial drone market looks promising with opportunities in precision agriculture, aerial photography, surveillance, survey mapping, and energy applications. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing demand for a commercial drone from various end use industries. UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have the ability to perform hazardous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with higher precision and cost-effectiveness as compared to the conventional methods.

Some of the commercial drone companies profiled in this report include Parrot, Aurora Flight, Denel, DJI, Draganfly, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, and other

Some of the features of 'Global Commercial Drones Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include

Market size estimates: Global commercial drone market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global commercial drone market size by various applications such as by product type, application, end use, pay load, and region

Regional analysis: Global commercial drone market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for commercial drone in the global commercial drone market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for commercial drone in the global commercial drones market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global commercial drone market by product type (multi-rotor drones, single rotor drones, fixed winged drones, hybrid drones, and other), application (precision agriculture, aerial photography, surveillance, survey mapping, and energy an other), end use (commercial, consumer, military, and others), pay load (less than 25 kg, 25 to 150 kg, and more than 150 kg), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the commercial drone market?

What are the business risks and threats to the commercial drone market?

What are emerging trends in this commercial drone market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the commercial drone market?

What are the new developments in the commercial drone market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this commercial drone market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this commercial drones area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in commercial drone market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Commercial Drone Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Commercial Drone Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Multi-Rotor Drones

3.3.2: Single Rotor Drones

3.3.3: Fixed Winged Drones

3.3.4: Hybrid Drones

3.3.5: Other

3.4: Global Commercial Drone Market by Application

3.4.1: Precision Agriculture

3.4.2: Aerial Photography

3.4.3: Surveillance

3.4.4: Survey Mapping

3.4.5: Energy and Other

3.5: Global Commercial Drone Market by End Use

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Consumer

3.5.3: Military

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Commercial Drone Market by Pay Load

3.6.1: Less than 25 kg

3.6.2: 25 to 150 kg

3.6.3: More than 150 kg

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Commercial Drone Market by Region

4.2: North American Commercial Drone Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Multi-Rotor Drones, Single Rotor Drones, Fixed Winged Drones, Hybrid Drones, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Application: Precision Agriculture, Aerial Photography, Surveillance, Survey Mapping, Energy, and Other

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Commercial, Consumer, Military, and Others

4.2.4: Market by Pay Load: Less than 25 kg, 25 to 150 kg, and More than 150 kg

4.3: European Commercial Drone Market

4.4: APAC Commercial Drone Market

4.5: ROW Commercial Drone Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Commercial Drone Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Commercial Drone Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Commercial Drone Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Commercial Drone Market by Pay Load

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Commercial Drone Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Commercial Drone Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Commercial Drone Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Parrot

7.2: Aurora

7.3: Denel SOC

7.4: DJI Innovations

7.5: Draganfly

7.6: Northrop Grumman

7.7: Lockheed Martin

7.8: Elbit Systems

7.9: General Dynamics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfhvcc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005571/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900