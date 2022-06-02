Anzeige
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event

Live Video Webcast With Moderated Roundtable With Members of the Xenetic Leadership Team and Surgical Oncology Key Opinion Leader, Allan Tsung, MD on Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM ET

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies for the treatment of hard to treat cancers, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

For the roundtable discussion, Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis A. Lockshin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will be joined by Allan Tsung, MD, Scientific Advisor to the Company, Director of Surgical Oncology at the Ohio State James Comprehensive Cancer Center and Co-Director of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials portfolio, and recently appointed Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Therapeutics program at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center. As part of the event, the Company and Dr. Tsung will discuss the Company's recently licensed DNase-based oncology platform, the role of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps ("NETs") in cancer and the use of DNase in targeting NETs, and the potential broad utility of the platform for the treatment of high-value oncology indications where there remains significant unmet need.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com) and archived for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications. The Company's DNase oncology platform, in development for the treatment of solid tumors, is aimed at improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, to partner with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company receives royalty payments under an exclusive license arrangement in the field of blood coagulation disorders.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703651/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Participate-in-the-Virtual-Investor-Innovation-in-Oncology-Event

