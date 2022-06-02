Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for May 2022

Shares recruiter sentiments on hiring demand and the labor market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of its Recruiter Index® for May 2022.

"We see indications of a continued tight labor market," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "With the Great Resignation transitioning into the job-hopper economy, employers need to step up their hiring game and increase their talent pipeline. We have seen forward-looking companies start to 'over hire' to be proactive about the inevitable churn that comes hand in hand with the job hopper economy. As this progresses, we expect that every company of 20 or more will allocate a sum of money towards talent acquisition."

After remaining the same in April, candidate sentiment, the measure of how open candidates are to new jobs, took a slight dip in May. Recruiter sentiment, the measure of how recruiters feel about the job market, held steady in May at a 3.5/5. Although there was no change in sentiment, the average number of roles recruiters were working on saw a significant increase this month, increasing from 17 to 22.

For the second month in a row, hybrid roles (40 percent) and in-person roles (38 percent) have both outpaced remote roles (21 percent), signifying the increase in companies requiring a returning to the office. Since January of 2022, the number of remote roles recruiters are working on has decreased by 52 percent.

Compensation is candidates' number one priority when looking for a new opportunity, increasing by 67 percent since March. Following compensation is remote work (31 percent) and work/life balance (18 percent). Similarly, when looking at why employees leave their current job, 45 percent of respondents deemed the reason to be compensation.

When asked how many jobs on average candidates had over the past two years, 49 percent of the recruiters said candidates have had two jobs, and 15 percent reported candidates having three jobs.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals continue to be the second most in-demand industry for the third month, with a 36 percent increase since April. Information Technology continues to hold the number one spot after a slight dip earlier in the year, with 39 percent of recruiters reporting it to be the most in-demand industry.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top ten included:

IT/Software Engineering: 39% (-11% from April) Recruiting/Staffing: 34% (+9% from April) Medical/Healthcare: 19% (+1% from April) Architecture/Engineering: 19% (+4% from April) Business Services: 13% (+8% from April) Accounting/Auditing: 12% (+4% from April) Hospitality: 7% (+2% change from April) Apparel/Fashion: 7% (+2% from April) Sales: 6% (-5% from April) Automotive: 3% (+1% change from April)

The June Recruiter Index can be found at https://go.recruiter.com/recruiter-index-job-market

