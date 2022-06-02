SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Signs First Master Distributor Agreement with RecoveryTrek

Distribution Model Through Established Sales Channels Accelerates Path to Revenue Growth

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced that has signed its first Master Distributor Agreement with Virginia-based RecoveryTrek. Founded in 2011, RecoveryTrek provides innovative alcohol management solutions to clients nationwide in the behavioral health, judicial, workplace and human services markets. Under the Agreement, RecoveryTrek intends to expand SOBRsafe's national footprint as a reseller of its products.

"At RecoveryTrek, the success of client programs is our highest priority - and we continuously evolve to achieve this," stated RecoveryTrek Founder & CEO Kirk Cizerle. "SOBRsafe's technology is one of the most significant innovations the industry has seen in years, and one that could become the new alcohol safety, compliance and treatment testing standard. With it in our portfolio, we further advance our commitment to providing best-practice solutions."

Followed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson, "Over the last 20 years RecoveryTrek has built an incredible presence in the industry, with an emphasis on honor, dependability and unwavering support. They are the ideal group with whom to launch our broader distributor strategy, with the ability to immediately introduce SOBRsafe to receptive potential customers nationwide via established and proven sales channels. We are excited to work with RecoveryTrek and look forward to communicating mutual successes in the months to come."

SOBRsafe's flagship solution SOBRcheck was recently named a "Game Changer" by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (view announcement here). As described in the article, "featuring real-time results and data analytics, SOBRcheck immediately detects the presence of alcohol through a simple, non-invasive finger touch - no blood, no saliva, no breathing into any kind of device. These results enable employers to uniformly and objectively manage their current alcohol policy, and prevent alcohol-related catastrophes on our roads and in the workplace before they happen."

About RecoveryTrek (www.recoverytrek.com) RecoveryTrek is committed to providing state-of-the-art products, customized software solutions and excellent customer service for organizations and individuals focused on behavioral health and reduction of substance abuse. Since 2011 RecoveryTrek has partnered with a wide variety of professional monitoring programs, treatment centers, non-profit organizations and individuals all with a desire to incorporate the most advanced evidenced-based tools including software, mobile, and laboratory solutions into their treatment protocols.

About SOBRsafe (www.sobrsafe.com) The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SOBR Safe, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOBR) (the "Company," "SOBRsafe," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the performance of our alcohol detection technology and devices, potential manufacturing and supply issues related to the production of our devices, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in a competitive industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

