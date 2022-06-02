An international group of scientists experimented with a concept known as a "hot junction" carrier cell, which holds the potential for efficiency beyond the theoretical limits assumed today. The group modeled various cell designs, seeking those that would be least affected by imperfections in the actual materials, compared to how they are modeled.So-called "hot carrier" solar cells (HCSCs) offer one theoretical path to conversion efficiencies beyond today's theoretical limits. By isolating and capturing energy from particles carrying excess kinetic energy that is usually lost as heat, the concept ...

