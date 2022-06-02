JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Featuring Xenetic Biosciences

- Live video webcast with moderated roundtable with members of the Xenetic leadership team and surgical oncology Key Opinion Leader, Allan Tsung, MD on Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event Featuring Xenetic Biosciences on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications. The Company's DNase oncology platform, in development for the treatment of solid tumors, is aimed at improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For the roundtable discussion, Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis A. Lockshin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will be joined by Allan Tsung, MD, Scientific Advisor to the Company, Director of Surgical Oncology at the Ohio State James Comprehensive Cancer Center and Co-Director of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials portfolio, and recently appointed Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Therapeutics program at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event Featuring Xenetic Biosciences will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

