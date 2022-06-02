Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMYU ISIN: US9840155033 Ticker-Symbol: 3XB 
Tradegate
02.06.22
13:39 Uhr
0,755 Euro
+0,027
+3,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XENETIC BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XENETIC BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7060,73120:40
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2022 | 20:08
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Featuring Xenetic Biosciences

- Live video webcast with moderated roundtable with members of the Xenetic leadership team and surgical oncology Key Opinion Leader, Allan Tsung, MD on Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event Featuring Xenetic Biosciences on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

JTC Team, LLC, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications. The Company's DNase oncology platform, in development for the treatment of solid tumors, is aimed at improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For the roundtable discussion, Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis A. Lockshin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will be joined by Allan Tsung, MD, Scientific Advisor to the Company, Director of Surgical Oncology at the Ohio State James Comprehensive Cancer Center and Co-Director of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials portfolio, and recently appointed Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Therapeutics program at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovation in Oncology Event Featuring Xenetic Biosciences will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703713/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Innovation-in-Oncology-Featuring-Xenetic-Biosciences

XENETIC BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.