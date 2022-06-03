MMA Global, Inc.: LUSI Launches ZUKI Staking Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / MMA Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has launched its ZUKI Staking Platform, which is now available to all ZUKI token holders at https://www.zuki.app.

The ZUKI Staking Platform offers up front staking rewards on all ZUKI staking programs. Up front staking rewards range between 2% & 5% depending on the chosen staking program duration. ZUKI Staking Platform programs range in duration from 6 to 60 months & pay out at annual rates of between 6% & 16% per annum. The more commitment to the ZUKI token demonstrated in the staking (as measured by the duration of the staking program(s) chosen) the higher the rewards.

LUSI Staking Platform for ZUKI Tokens Initially open for 6 months from June 2, 2022. Staking Pool Programs (in months) Upfront Staking Reward (% of Amount Staked) Amount Staked (in ZUKI tokens) Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Lock-up Period (in months) Overall Staking Limit Per Pool (in ZUKI tokens) 6 2.0% 6.0% 6 550 Billion 12 3.0% 8.0% 12 550 Billion 24 3.0% 10.0% 24 550 Billion 36 4.0% 12.0% 36 550 Billion 48 4.0% 14.0% 48 550 Billion 60 5.0% 16.0% 60 550 Billion Examples Staking Pool Program(s) Chosen (in Months) Pool Participation Reward (% of Deposit Amount) Amount Staked (in ZUKI tokens) Details Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Lock-up Period (in months) 60 5.0% 10,000,000 16.0% 60 500,000 Reward 8,000,000 Interest 18,500,000 Tokens Returned 85% Return on Stake 6 2.0% 10,000,000 6.0% 6 200,000 Reward 300,000 Interest 10,500,000 Tokens Returned 5% Return on Stake

Those desiring to stake their ZUKI tokens should press the ZUKI Staking Platform button on the home page of ZUKI.APP, connect their Web3 wallet containing the ZUKI tokens they wish to stake and begin staking.

About ZUKI.APP

ZUKI.APP's mission is to gamify everything. Sports. eSports. Entertainment. Politics. Weather. Science. Business. Shopping. Health. History. Family history. Hobbies. Whatever interests you!

The Zukisphere incorporates a fast-growing, international group of tech companies, including:

ZUKI.APP (USA), a crypto-fueled, play-to-earn ("P2E") game platform designed to engage family, friends and fans alike.

Delivery Drop (UK), a fast-growing, feature-rich, on-demand delivery app operating in the United Kingdom.

GTR24H (Denmark), a dynamic, leading European sim endurance eRacing games and eSports broadcasting platform for drivers, teams and eSports fans with worldwide media reach.

Moneyball (Portugal), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers.

BillionGraves (USA), a genealogical tech play helping over 1.5 million professional genealogists and family history enthusiasts geolocate and document death and other vital graves in an elegant, simple and highly effective way.

D-LIFE (USA), AI-powered metabolic health, nutrition and exercise app, which include 124 AI algorithms designed to help users make great health, nutrition and exercise decisions based on medical science.

All and any references to ZUKI tokens in this press release are references exclusively to this decentralized ERC20 smart contract on Layer 2 of the Ethereum blockchain:

0xccd6d91e1f583d0a3b871e1ea5f1171126d32495.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and, as such, is subject to the forward-looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app .

