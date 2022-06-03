- (PLX AI) - PGS valuation has become too attractive to ignore, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, moving their recommendation to buy from under review.
- • Price target NOK 13 implies 100% upside from yesterday's close
- • Market climate has improved and PGS has secured new cash and cash equivalents, which will give it flexibility, Kepler said
- • The cash flow and latest financial measures will allow PGS to address its liabilities and refinance in an adequate manner, while regaining a lot of pricing power, Kepler said
- • Shares up 6% in early trading
