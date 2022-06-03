Anzeige
03.06.2022 | 10:17
Conditional admission to trading of Cleveron Mobility AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-03 10:16 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 3rd,
2022 to approve Cleveron Mobility AS application and to admit its shares with
the nominal value of 0.1EUR (Cleveron Mobility share, ISIN code: EE3100096884)
to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following
conditions are met: 

1.1. Regarding the existing shares:

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the Exchange


1.2. Regarding additionally issued shares:

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Registry if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Registry;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the Exchange.




The first trading date of existing shares will be published separately.

In clause 1.2. mentioned additionally issued shares' first trading date will be
the next trading day after the issuer has submitted the respective report to
the exchange or on a date close to it. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
