Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (278/22)

With effect from June 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LPGO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017911605 Order book ID: 259056 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LPGO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017911613 Order book ID: 259055 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB