Freitag, 03.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
WKN: A2QP0Q ISIN: SE0015382072 Ticker-Symbol: 9RP 
Frankfurt
03.06.22
08:27 Uhr
0,194 Euro
-0,012
-5,61 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2022 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (278/22)

With effect from June 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Lipigon
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including June 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LPGO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017911605              
Order book ID:  259056                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Lipigon
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LPGO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017911613              
Order book ID:  259055                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
