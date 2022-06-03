ByDesign Technologies Unveils New Social Commerce Solutions at DSA 2022 Annual Meeting

ByDesign and Retail Success launch Wayroo as their first joint product

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / ByDesign Technologies, the premier provider of software and solutions for the direct selling and direct-to-consumer industries, today announced the launch of its social commerce solutions. The new solutions showcase Wayroo, a fully integrated point-of-sale mobile app delivering inventory management, comment selling, customer invoicing, and payment processing.

Wayroo is the first product ByDesign and parent company - Retail Success - have jointly developed to deliver significant innovation to companies that sell direct-to-consumer. Under the umbrella of social commerce, the company's solutions include:

• Affiliate & influencer programs

• Customer referral & loyalty programs

• Direct selling & MLM solutions

• Party plan solutions

ByDesign's social commerce offering blends Ecommerce, in-person or online retail shopping, and social media into a single consumer experience. Anywhere a consumer can interact and shop with someone like them is a social commerce channel. The platforms for social commerce include social media, virtual events, and in-person social experiences.

The company will unveil its new suite of social commerce solutions at the Direct Selling Association annual meeting, June 3 - 7, at Florida's Boca Raton Resort & Club. In addition, ByDesign CEO Daryl Wurzbacher will be on the panel of the DSA's workshop on Compensation Plan Trends, held on Tuesday, June 7th, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. During the workshop he will be covering key details direct selling companies need to know about affiliate programs and compensation plans.

To learn more, visit the ByDesign team at booth 33 at the DSA Annual Meeting, or visit bydesign.com.

About ByDesign Technologies

ByDesign Technologies, a Retail Success company, is a technology solutions company serving the direct-to-consumer corporate market, including affiliate, influencer, social retail, and the direct selling industries. Since 2000, ByDesign has launched nearly 1,000 clients, programed 2,700+ unique compensation plans, processed $7b+ in bonus payments, developed 9,400+ unique promotion conditions, and completed more than 2 million direct selling parties.

About Retail Success

Retail Success, a Kansas City-based Fintech company leading the way in the omnichannel shopping experience, was founded in 2005 by brothers - Scott and Shannon Maher. From marketing and loyalty to eCommerce and payments, our software solutions allow greater accessibility and more convenience for both businesses and customers, giving retailers big and small the power to connect and sell to the world. These robust solutions include National Merchant Alliance, POSIM, Wayroo, Boutique Window and ByDesign Technologies. Learn more at RetailSuccess.com, or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

