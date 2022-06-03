Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ferroamp Elektronik AB (publ) changes name Ferroamp AB (publ) (279/22)

Commencing June 7, 2022, Ferroamp Elektronik AB shares will be traded under its new name, Ferroamp AB. Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New company name: Ferroamp AB Unchanged short name: FERRO Unchanged ISIN code: SE0012229920 Unchanged order book ID: 171110 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.