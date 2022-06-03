Anzeige
Freitag, 03.06.2022
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
03.06.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ferroamp Elektronik AB (publ) changes name Ferroamp AB (publ) (279/22)

Commencing June 7, 2022, Ferroamp Elektronik AB shares will be traded under its
new name, Ferroamp AB. Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain
unchanged. 

New company name:     Ferroamp AB 
Unchanged short name:   FERRO    
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0012229920
Unchanged order book ID: 171110   

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
