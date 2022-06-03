Anzeige
Freitag, 03.06.2022
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
03.06.2022 | 22:20
Crown Capital Investments Raises $100 Million in Add-On Capital for the Crown Capital Fund

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "Crown"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announces an additional $100 million of raised capital for The Crown Capital Fund to accommodate growing demand.

Crown Capital Investments, Friday, June 3, 2022, Press release picture

"The success of the Crown Capital platform has generated overwhelming interest from new investors," says Crown Capital founder, Christopher Graham, "The team's disciplined execution of our Antifragile Value Investing model has proven successful not only for our investors, but for the employees and communities that Crown companies serve."

Crown Capital continues to expand their portfolio of investments in The Crown Capital Fund given the firms focus on industrials and infrastructure and is on track to meet and exceed their $250 Million target by Q3.

"Crown continues to see accelerated growth in their active management platform that has yielded positive impact around revitalizing legacy industrials and infrastructure companies in the lower middle market," adds Graham.

Crown Capital Investments (Crown Capital or Crown) is a private equity investment firm that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors. Crown Capital is committed to growing great businesses that transform communities with economic opportunity. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, Crown provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach. Crown Capital was founded by Christopher T. Graham. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

https://www.accesswire.com/703892/Crown-Capital-Investments-Raises-100-Million-in-Add-On-Capital-for-the-Crown-Capital-Fund

